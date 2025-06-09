Samoa likely to have new PM

[Source: Samoa Observer/Google]

Samoa’s likely new Prime Minister says “the era of God-centred leadership” has begun.

FAST Party leader La’auli Leuatea Schmidt has declared victory in Friday’s snap election after provisional results showed his party winning around 30 seats in the 51-seat Parliament.

Caretaker Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa has remained silent since the polls. Her Samoa United Party secured just three seats, likely ending her term as the country’s first female leader.

Fiame had previously led FAST before removing Schmidt earlier this year after he was charged with multiple criminal offences, which are still before the courts.

That fallout triggered the political crisis which led to the election.

Former long-time Prime Minister Tuila’epa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi’s HRPP looks set to remain in opposition with about 12 seats.

While the official count is due later this week, the FAST Party’s strong showing makes it almost certain to form government, unless court challenges or recounts change the result.

