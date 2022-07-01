Safety of children must be a priority

[File Photo]

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is urging all key stakeholders, schools, bus operators and parents to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of children.

Director Ashwin Raj says this should be done while our children are in school and until they are in the safety of their homes.

Raj says kids are vulnerable and their safety should be everyone’s responsibility.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the Commission the recent video which has gone viral, showing two students walking on a busy highway after being disallowed to board their school bus for not having their bus cards, is disturbing.

Raj says bus drivers must show compassion and empathy towards all school children who board their bus with or without a bus card.

He further states that we can expect students to misplace their cards given that they are ‘children’.

The Director says some children may be disabled, on the autism spectrum or generally shy to explain why they don’t have a bus card so the onus is on the bus drivers to ensure these children reach their home safely.

He says they have acknowledged the Fiji Bus Operators Association for strongly condemning the inhumane conduct of the bus driver in question.