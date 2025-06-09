Safety fears grow over unrepaired Vuniyasi Bridge

Residents of Vuniyasi and Malakua in Nadi remain isolated nearly a year after a wooden bridge collapsed into the Vuniyasi River. No repairs have been carried out so far.

The bridge collapsed on January 6 this year after heavy rain caused severe flooding. More than 2,000 residents are left without a safe crossing.

They must pay extra to use longer routes by carrier to reach schools, markets and workplaces. Students attending SVC and AD Patel Primary School face higher transport costs.

Article continues after advertisement

The collapsed bridge site has been left unattended. Tall grass and debris now cover the area. No construction work has taken place, raising safety concerns as the wet season continues.

Vuniyasi and Malakua Advisory Councillor Pranilesh Chandra said updates from the Fiji Roads Authority were not clear.

He said nearly a year has been wasted with no progress.

“FRA update me that they have made the scope this year, and that they’ll put it in this year’s budget, so if this is approved then they’ll start work in July. Almost a year gone and still no scope done by FRA, they have taken 1 year to make the scope and the budget.”

Residents are calling on the government to act urgently.

Chandra warned that continued neglect could cause serious accidents and deeper isolation.

In response, the Fiji Roads Authority acknowledged community concerns about the Vuniyasi Tramline Bridge. FRA said the bridge was beyond repair and requires a full replacement to meet current safety, engineering and climate-resilience standards.

FRA confirmed that survey works and site assessments have been completed. Detailed investigations and procurement processes are now in their final stages. The authority noted that residents still have access to the Main Queens Road via Malakua and Masi Road which remain the safest alternative routes.

FRA explained the delay in construction is due to technical investigations, finalizing the design and procurement requirements and securing funding approvals under the national bridge replacement programme. These steps are necessary to ensure a safe and durable permanent structure.

The replacement of the Vuniyasi Tramline Bridge has been prioritized in FRA’s capital works program.

FRA also states that a construction timeline will be communicated once procurement is completed.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.