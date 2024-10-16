Rural women’s day celebrated at Lautoka market

[Source: Sashi Kiran MP/ Facebook]

The Lautoka Municipal Market came alive as community leaders and market vendors gathered to commemorate World Rural Women’s Day.

Assistant Minister of Women Sashi Kiran, highlighted the crucial role rural women play in the local economy.

Kiran says the National Development Plan will help enhance women’s economic opportunities and urged attendees to prioritize nutritious, traditional foods.

Article continues after advertisement

“You may be hearing us speak about it often that at our ministry, Ministry of Women, we are developing women’s economic empowerment action, national action plan. We manage it. And some of you have been part of the consultations. This is a strategy policy document, a document that will guide us to make sure that our women entrepreneurs like yourself have access to enabling environment, which means women, including women in agriculture, find support.”

The event included discussions on value addition and health awareness, encouraging women to prioritize their well-being, and to not neglect their health while caring for their families.