Rural infrastructure challenges in focus

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development’s ongoing efforts to support rural communities are facing a pressing challenge.

Permanent Secretary Isoa Talemaibua says inadequate infrastructure and limited capacity in many rural areas are significantly stalling progress.

He says issues are hindering the delivery of essential services, making it increasingly difficult for rural communities to access the support they need to thrive.

Talemaibua says as the Ministry continues to monitor and assess these needs, there is a growing need for the government to take immediate and strategic action to ensure rural areas are not left behind.

He says there is a need for a focused, tailored approach to address gaps in rural infrastructure and community development.

Talemaibua says that the lack of access to basic amenities such as reliable roads, healthcare, education and electricity continues to affect the quality of life for many rural Fijians.

“The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development will continue to assess the needs of rural communities and identify areas where we can partner with UNFPA to assist us, as we understand the importance of locking in this IP agreement with clear goals, needs, and objectives.”

Talemaibua says that with over 50 percent of Fiji’s population living in rural areas, it is clear that these communities cannot continue to be overlooked if the country’s growth is to be inclusive and sustainable.

He says the Ministry’s recent national consultations to review the Integrated Rural Development Framework 2009 are a positive step forward.

These consultations aim to collect insights to improve rural service planning and delivery, ensuring that government efforts are more aligned with the specific needs of rural communities.