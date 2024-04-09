Rups largest retail complex opens in Labasa

Rup Investment Limited has successfully opened its largest retail outlet in the country in Labasa.

Rup Investment Limited has successfully opened its largest retail outlet in the country in Labasa.

General Manager Sanjay Narayan says that the multimillion-dollar investments mark another great achievement and milestone for business development in the Northern Division.

He says that after more than 15 years, Rup Investment Limited has finally returned to Vanualevu, with three-story retail buildings that not only offer a wide range of products for customers but also establish a new business landmark for Vanua Levu, creating more than 80 local jobs.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is our big store, the biggest big store Fiji wide; it’s a very laid-out store, so the people of Labasa na Viti Levu will have different shopping experiences even what we offer in Viti Levu.”

Hundreds of customers take advantage of the grand opening with the excitement of the new business growth in Labasa and more investments in Vanualevu.

Meanwhile, plans are also in place for a new outlet to be opened in Savusavu in the near future.