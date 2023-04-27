Running hospital not easy: Prasad

Sai Sanjeevani Children’s hospital

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has acknowledged the efforts of Sai Sanjeevani Children Hospital in Nasese Suva which has conducted open heart surgeries on children.

The Sai Sanjeevani Children’s hospital which opened its door a year ago has conducted over 140 free open heart surgeries.

Another visiting team is currently in the country and has conducted 25 surgeries in eight days.

Article continues after advertisement

Professor Prasad says running a hospital is not easy.

He made the comments at the Global Pediatric Cardiac Conference in Suva.

“It is a blessing for our children. We have been extremely concerned with the discovery with the research that has been done by the hospital to identity the children and many of them were suffering without this care. We know that running a hospital is not an easy undertaking, it’s not cheap. It requires a lot of thinking, perseverance, lot of help and support from people like yourselves.”

The 25 surgeries conducted in the last eight days also includes children from Solomon Islands and Kiribati.