Ruling on interim stay application on Amadea seizure today

The Civil High Court in Suva is expected to make a ruling on an interim stay application filed in relation to the Russian yacht Amadea valued at $700 million.

The stay was filed by lawyer Faizal Haniff who is representing Millemarin Investment Limited which says it is the registered owner of the Amadea.

Haniff filed the interim stay application this week after the High Court granted an application to register a warrant from the United States to seize Amadea.

Meanwhile, the United States Department of Justice says the Fijian law enforcement, with the support and assistance of the FBI, acted pursuant to a mutual legal assistance request from the U.S. Department of Justice.

This is following the issuance of a seizure warrant from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, which found that the Amadea is subject to forfeiture based on probable cause of violations of U.S. law.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland says this ruling should make clear that there is no hiding place for the assets of individuals who violate U.S. laws and that there is no hiding place for the assets of criminals who enable the Russian regime.

The United States has also thanked the Fijian authorities for their cooperation in relation to the seizure of the Russian superyacht Amadea at the Lautoka Wharf.

According to the Department of Justice, the matter is being investigated by the FBI’s New York Field Office with assistance from the FBI Legal Attaché Office in Canberra, Australia, the Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, and the U.S. Embassy in Suva, Fiji.

The yacht berthed at the Lautoka Wharf on the 13th of April and was seized by police for allegedly breaching Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone.