Rotuma to be part of GCC meeting

The island of Rotuma will also be part of the Great Council of Chiefs meeting next week.

This has been confirmed by the Minister of iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu.

Vasu says, apart from the 13 provincial nominations received, three are from the Council of Rotuma.

“The provincial councils may invite three chiefs from each province and three members from the Council of Rotuma representing the Chiefs of Rotuma. I have received nominations from the 13 provincial councils and three from the council of Rotuma.”



The three members appointed by the Council of Rotuma are Gagaj Manav (Kuata Pat Samuela), Gagaj Maraf (Rupeti Ematai Mani), and Gagaj Tuiporotu (Raymond Savea).

Also part of the meeting are the three ex-officio members: President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, and Minister of iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu.

However, the Minister of iTaukei Affairs has appointed six other members, including Turaga Vunivalu Ratu, Epenisa Cakobau, and Marama Roko. Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa, Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Ratu Ilisoni Ravoka, Ratu Vuniani Navuniuci, and Ratu Penioni Nacagilevu

The GCC meeting will be officially held on Wednesday and Thursday next week on the island of Bau.