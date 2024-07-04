Rotary Club and FBC partner to support mental health services

The Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation to assist Empower Pacific in its mental health and psychosocial support services.

This partnership aims to support a media campaign promoting Empower Pacific’s 24/7 toll-free counselling line on 2Day FM, Mirchi FM, and Bula FM, running continuously for one year.

The President of the Rotary Club, Jason Chandra, says that he is grateful to the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation for their generous contribution, which complements the club’s financial commitment of approximately $15,000.

He adds that they believe this campaign will encourage and ensure that the required support is provided to people who genuinely need it.

“Today’s signing of the MOU, in collaboration with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, aims to create widespread awareness of Empower Pacific’s 24/7 Toll-Free Counselling Helpline, 5626. This helpline is a lifeline for many, offering immediate, professional support to those in need.”

Chandra says that with continuous support from both its partners, they are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of individuals across Fiji.