Rosie Holiday ventures into the BPO sector

One of the largest local tourism players, Rosie Holidays, is now tapping into the business process outsourcing sector.

Managing Director Tony Whitton says during the height of the pandemic, they opened Rosie BPO, which only had four staff.

Whitton says the sector has enormous potential to generate revenue for them.

“We are providing back office processing services to many of our international wholesalers, including rate loading, account reconciliation, and air ticketing and booking.”

According to Whitton, since August 2021, they have employed around 80 staff for their new venture.

They are planning to officially launch the company next month.

The outsourcing services industry currently employs approximately more than 3,000 employees in Fiji.

It has also grown at a steady rate and already accounts for five percent of the GDP.