Rooster poultry voluntarily freezes price

Rooster Poultry has voluntarily frozen prices on whole bird chickens and is offering special supermarket rates for the upcoming festive season.

This is in response to the Consumer Welfare Initiative led by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Rooster Poultry Chief Executive Stanley Raniga says this decision aligns with their commitment to the socio-economic development of Fiji and the well-being of its people.

Raniga says their participation in the initiative goes beyond business strategy and reflects their core values and dedication to Fiji’s community.

He has confirmed that their costs have increased; however, according to Raniga, it is imperative for businesses to contribute positively to the communities they serve.

In a market where everything is increasing, Raniga emphasizes that by freezing the prices, they are not just offering financial relief but also reaffirming the commitment to Fiji’s socio-economic development.

Rooster Poultry’s decision to maintain stable prices during the Christmas and New Year season, when there is a high-demand period for whole-bird chicken, is a proactive step in enhancing consumer welfare and market fairness.

Raniga says they believe this initiative will provide significant relief to families across Fiji, ensuring access to affordable and quality products during the festive season.

This initiative also reflects the company’s commitment to ethical practices and sustainability, values they share with the stakeholders.

He adds they remain devoted to upholding these principles, ensuring our contribution to Fiji’s market is both beneficial and responsible.

Rooster Poultry hopes the actions inspire other market players to prioritize consumer welfare and join in fostering a competitive yet fair market environment as they believe together, they can make a significant impact on the nation’s economic and social fabric.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the success of the initiative with Rooster Poultry demonstrates how working together can lead to beneficial outcomes for both consumers and the market.

Professor Prasad says it’s a win-win situation that respects both consumer welfare and fair market competition.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has thanked Rooster Poultry for their commendable decision to freeze prices.

Meanwhile, FCCC CEO Joel Abraham says their goal is to ensure that Fijian families have access to affordable chicken options, especially when household budgets are stretched during this time of year.