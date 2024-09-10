Rokosawa appointed new CEO of LTA

[Source: Supplied]

The Land Transport Authority Board of Directors has appointed Irimaia Rokosawa as the Chief Executive Officer.

Rokosawa brings with him over two decades of experience in financial management and public service.

LTA Board Chair Inosi Kuridrani says he is confident in Rokosawa’s ability to lead the Authority into a future of enhanced service delivery, innovation, and operational efficiency.

Kuridrani says Rokosawa’s contributions as Acting CEO over the past several months have been exemplary, and they are confident that under his leadership, the LTA will continue to uphold its commitment to ensuring safe, reliable, and efficient land transport services for all Fijians.

Rokosawa has served in various key roles within the LTA and other significant government and financial institutions.

In recognition of his expertise and leadership, Rokosawa was appointed as the Interim Deputy Chairperson of the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji (ACCF) in April 2024.

This role further highlighted his commitment to public service and his dedication to advancing the interests of Fijian citizens.

Rokosawa will take up his official appointment as LTA Chief Executive Officer effective October 1.