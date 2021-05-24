Rokosawa appointed acting LTA CEO

The Land Transport Authority Board has appointed Irimaia Rokosawa as acting Chief Executive Officer.

Rokosawa has been with LTA since 2017, when he joined as General Manager Finance and Administration.

He was promoted to the role of Chief Financial Officer in 2020.

LTA Board Chair, James Sowane says Rokosawa will lead the organization until such time as the currently vacant substantive CEO role is filled.

Sowane says throughout his career with the LTA, Rokosawa has demonstrated his ability to work successfully in executive leadership roles.

He stresses LTA adheres to a fair, merit-based selection process to ensure the best candidate is selected for any position.