Robbery duo in court

[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force]

One of the two men seen on CCTV allegedly breaking into a home in Namena Road, Raiwasa has been charged.

Investigations conducted by officers in the Southern Division led to the arrest of the 18-year old accused person, who has since been charged with one count of aggravated burglary.

He will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today as the search continues for the second suspect.

Article continues after advertisement

In another case, two men were charged and produced in court in relation to an aggravated robbery case which took place Saturday along Grantham Road.

The two are alleged to have assaulted and robbed a 24-year-old woman and stole her phone and headset.

Investigators managed to recover both items and the two were arrested and charged for the alleged offence.

They were produced at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.