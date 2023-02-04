Nasese road work to complete this year

The road work in Nasese is expected to be completed by the end of October this year.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says they are awaiting bridge preloads to come off now and they will be able to connect that to the bridge.

“So we’ll expect to see by end of October, end of October, beginning of November this year, we should be able to finish that portion of road and by the time we should be finishing the laucala bay end of the road too.”

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says the completion of the work also depends on the weather and the availability of materials.