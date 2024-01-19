FRA to carry out height restriction works

[Source: FRA/ Facebook]

The Fiji Roads Authority will be carrying out height restriction works on the Navua Bridge from 9pm to 4am on the 22nd and 23rd of January.

It says these works are essential for ensuring the safety and structural integrity of the bridge.

As a result, Naitonitoni Road will be fully closed from the Navua roundabout to the Praveens Kava access road during this time.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes:

Alternative Route 1: Access through Vakacegu Road, Thompson Park back road, then onto Naitonitoni Road.

Alternative Route 2: Access through Tokotoko Road, Thompson Park back road, then onto Naitonitoni Road.

A full traffic management plan will be implemented to assist all road users.