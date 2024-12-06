Four lane roads to ease traffic congestion

The Fiji Roads Authority plans to widen and increase to four lanes a number of roads, including Ratudovi Road from Nadera to Laqere, Fletcher Road from Nanuku to Laucala Bay Road, and Princess Road from Khalsa Rd to Samabula in a bid to address frequent traffic congestion.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau revealed this while responding to a road congestion question asked in Parliament this morning.

He says this is part of the broader medium-to-long-term infrastructure development plan.

Ro Filipe believes these are vital corridors that will significantly reduce traffic congestion once upgraded.

“So the Ministry is also currently working on the review of our transport system, where assistance has been secured from the Government of New Zealand to develop the transport master plan and decarbonization implementation strategy.”

The minister highlights the terms of reference, which include a roadmap to deliver the final goal of the transport sector and provide a flexible and achievable guide for future planning and development.

He outlines long-term growth and development for the transport sector, including the decarbonization implementation strategy, assessing Fiji’s current transport emissions, identifying areas for improvement, and setting clear and achievable borough targets.

Ro Filipe believes the master plan will also identify traffic congestion issues and seek short- and long-term solutions to address these problems.