Roads

Fijians in Lekutu, Bua benefit from new Access Road

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
June 30, 2021 11:45 am

Fijians residing in the farming community of Vakale in Lekutu Bua are benefiting from the completion of the Vakale Community Access Road.

Road Project President, Mohammed Satar says the road will ease transportation issues for the community.

For decades the Vakale community would only be accessible by vehicle during good weather.

Satar says when it rains, school children, the elderly and community members living with disabilities and those going to the market have to walk the three-kilometre road to access transport.

The road project comes under the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development’s Community Access Roads, Footpaths and Footbridges (CARFF) Programme at a cost of $44, 979.00.

The project involved the maintenance and upgrading of the three-kilometre road after it sustained damage during TC Yasa and TC Ana.

