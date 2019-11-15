Home

Roads

Edinburgh temporarily closed due to fallen tree

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 8, 2020 5:50 am

The Edinburgh drive in Samabula has been closed off due to a landslide.

The Fiji Roads Authority says the landslide resulted in a fallen tree blocking the road.

FRA is urging commuters to use alternative routes.

Article continues after advertisement

FRA says their contractors are currently on the site as they continue to clear off the road.

