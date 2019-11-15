Edinburgh temporarily closed due to fallen tree

The Edinburgh drive in Samabula has been closed off due to a landslide.
The Fiji Roads Authority says the landslide resulted in a fallen tree blocking the road.
FRA is urging commuters to use alternative routes.
FRA says their contractors are currently on the site as they continue to clear off the road.
