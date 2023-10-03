Road diversion at Nawai to replace culvert

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

The Fiji Roads Authority is advising the public that work is currently in progress on the construction of new culverts at Nawai in Sigatoka.

As a result, the FRA has created a two-lane diversion on the downstream side of the existing culvert.

This diversion will allow the FRA team to safely excavate the old culvert and construct new ones.

Article continues after advertisement

It says the diversion is wide enough to accommodate two-way traffic and this will be supervised by traffic controllers 24 hours a day.

Additionally, the FRA says the diversion will be illuminated at night with tower lights, and all necessary traffic control advance warning signs will be in place.

Work is anticipated to be completed by the end of November.

Motorists are advised to follow the instructions of the traffic controllers and exercise caution while navigating the diversion.