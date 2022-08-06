Ro Teimumu and Waqavonovono running for SODELPA

Rewa High Chief, Ro Teimumu Kepa is set to be a provisional candidate for the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

The SODELPA Management Board endorsed Ro Teimumu and five others yesterday.

Ro Teimumu who had earlier decided to quit politics after her current term ends, changed her tune during the Party’s Annual General Meeting in Sigatoka earlier this year.

Article continues after advertisement

She had stated that her supporters wants her to continue representing them.

Ro Teimumu will again be representing the Rewa constituency in the upcoming General Election.

Vocal SODELPA youth, Peter Waqavonovono is also in the mix.

Waqavonovono is representing the party at this level for the first time.

The other four candidates are Mesake Koroi, Faith Grace, Dildar Shah, and Manasa Draki.