Rising polydrug use is a growing concern: Rakikau

[Source: BNG]

The simultaneous use of multiple substances, referred to as “polydrug use” is emerging as a growing public health concern.

Substance Abuse Advisory Council AOD Specialized Counsellor Vilisimani Rakikau warns of the health risks associated with combining substances such as kava, cigarettes, alcohol, and marijuana.

The age-old practice of using two or more substances within a short period to maintain a desired level of intoxication, known as polydrug use, is still prevalent today.

Article continues after advertisement

Rakikau is raising awareness about its growing prevalence among young people, especially students, despite its common observation in many societies.

He adds that the health implications of polydrug use are far-reaching, with the simultaneous consumption of substances amplifying the strain on the body.

“It is common, and some students are also involved in that kind of polydrug user. Someone who’s drinking Kava, someone who’s drinking Kava and ends up smoking cigarettes. Two substances enter the system within a short period of time. We’re living in a drug-taking society. Some people are using some types of drugs, in one way or the other. Socially acceptable drugs vary between cultures, but they all have a potential harm.”

Rakikau says that mixing substances can elevate the risk of long-term health problems, including respiratory issues and cardiovascular strain.

He adds that the use of polydrugs extends beyond conventional substances.

In some cases, individuals combine marijuana and cigarettes or follow up smoking with alcohol consumption.