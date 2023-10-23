Rising NCDs linked to processed food

The high prevalence of non-communicable diseases in Fiji may be attributed to the high consumption of readily available imported processed foods.

Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister’s office, Sakiusa Tubuna, says this is evident in the high imported calories in 2009, which stood at 68% of carbohydrates, 60% protein, 71% fat, and a lack of physical activity.

Tubuna states that the importation of cereals, especially wheat flour, contributed the most to the calorie intake of carbohydrates, which may be due to the reduction in local root crop production, especially taro and cassava.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fijians are encouraged to have traditional diets and food systems that are sustainable, protective and respectful of biodiversity and ecosystems, accessible, economically equitable and affordable, nutritionally adequate, safe, and healthy.”

Tubuna reiterates that traditional diets and food systems with low environmental consequences contribute to food and nutrition security as well as a healthy life for current and future generations.