Rise in demand for architects

The demand for architects in Fiji is on the rise, yet questions are emerging regarding the sufficiency of qualifications.

The Fiji Association of Architects is standing firm on its requirement for a Master’s degree, while local institutions, such as Fiji National University, currently provide only a diploma program.

Fiji Association of Architects Vice President Misha Huggett is involved in the ongoing initiatives to provide fresh graduates with more exposure and knowledge.

“And the FAA would like to take opportunities to allow student training seminars and design workshops to ensure that our newly graduated students are actually exposed to what architects do and what we have learned through our years of training and our degree.”

Huggett emphasizes the importance of maintaining high-quality planning in the field.

The association is committed to addressing the qualification gap by equipping graduates with additional skills and knowledge.

Their primary focus is on helping graduates advance their career opportunities and excel in the architectural sector.