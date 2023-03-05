Rice farmers acknowledged

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Rice farmers were reminded to continue producing quality rice, supply to competitive markets and sell at a competitive cost.

While officiating at the Presidents Awards for Rice Farmers in Labasa yesterday, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says farmers and stakeholder’s hard work allowed them to diversify their product supplies.

Farmers, investors and respective stakeholders were recognized for their contributions in ensuring that Fiji’s rice industry continues to succeed.

“Our aim when we support rice farmers and the industry is to produce quality rice, supply to a competitive markets and sell at a competitive cost to reach the ultimate aim of contributing to most dining tables in our country, in the region and to our suppliers.”



Ratu-Wiliame says such commitment and contributions allows the industry to thrive and allow the nation some level of self-sufficiency.



