RFMF upgrades HR system

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces is implementing a new human resources management system to improve personnel management, streamline data handling, and address long-standing issues.

This was highlighted by RFMF Director of Finance and Logistics, Captain Lepani Vaniqi, during the submissions at the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

He states that the system will centralize personnel data, automate processes, and provide real-time access to important information such as leave balances.

“Leave services will therefore be done online, and as a result, data and information will be instantly available for viewing and action by the command elements of the RFMF.”

Captain Vaniqi confirmed that the new system is scheduled to be fully operational by August this year.

He also revealed that they have consolidated and reconciled all leave balances by 2023, ensuring that no member exceeds the seven-day limit.