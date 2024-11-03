RFMF launches first-ever customized Bible

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has launched its first-ever customized Bible, which is titled “RFMF Complete New Testament with Psalms and Proverbs”.

It was launched at the Reconciliation and Restoration Ceremony at the RFMF Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, Suva yesterday.

Methodist Church’s General Secretary Reverend Doctor Jolame Lasawa who officiated at the launch, says the Bible is a source of strength for the personnel of RFMF.

“May the light of the Lord guide you in every path that you will follow in life. May you also guide other people in the direction as commanded in the Bible.”

Rev Dr Lasawa says the launch of the holy book marks the start of new journey, as it coincides with the completion of the reconciliation and restoration programme for the RFMF.

He urges the personnel and their families to unite in the Word of God.

The Bible Society of the South Pacific assisted in the compilation of RFMF’s first-ever customized Bible, with the support of other stakeholders locally and internationally.