RFMF engineers mobilized to Lakeba and Nayau

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has deployed a total of 67 personnel to Lakeba and Nayau islands in the Lau group to support the upcoming traditional installation ceremonies of the Turaga na Tui Nayau, Sau ni Vanua ko Lau, and Tui Lau.

Among the deployed personnel, 62 are RFMF Engineers tasked with carrying out essential renovation and construction works.

Their primary focus will be on repairing and upgrading key infrastructures identified by the Lakeba and Nayau “Veibuli” committee.

These efforts are aimed at ensuring the successful conduct of the traditional Veibuli scheduled for July.

Of the total deployment, 40 personnel have been assigned to Lakeba, while 27 personnel are working on Nayau.

The engineering teams have already commenced their renovation projects to prepare the islands for the significant cultural event.

