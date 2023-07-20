RFMF Commander welcomes budget

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces have an increased budget allocation of $103.1 million this financial year.

This is an increase compared to $94.1 million in the 2022–2023 budget.

RFMF Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai says this will help them achieve their target this year in terms of maintaining security and defence in Fiji.

“We are happy about the budget, We acknowledge the generosity of the government for providing us with that amount of budget and we will work within that budget and try and achieve the KPIs that we have set for this particular year.”

The coalition government supports the RFMF in developing a capable military force by investing in training, modern equipment, and facilities and by maintaining their critical role in international peacekeeping missions through the United Nations.



RFMF Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai.

The peacekeeping daily allowance for military personnel is at least over $100, and Kalouniwai says they will remain at that.

“No, No we will continue to maintain what we have now.”

The RFMF’s Engineering Corps has also re-established its Trade Training School to help in nation-building and disaster recovery capabilities while at the same time providing relief to the nation’s trade skills shortage.