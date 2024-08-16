Review of housing policy is a priority: Nalumisa

The government will continue its efforts to address housing challenges in Fiji following Cabinet approval of the review of the National Housing Policy.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Housing, Maciu Nalumisa, during the commissioning of the Savusavu Community Hall.

Nalumisa says the review aims to provide a comprehensive framework for the development of affordable, safe, and sustainable housing in the country.

“This policy is part of the government’s broader effort to ensure that all Fijians have access to decent housing, particularly in the face of rapid urbanization and the impacts of climate change. It includes provisions for the development of low-cost housing options, upgrading informal settlements, and ensuring that housing projects are aligned with environmental and sustainability goals.”



Minister for Housing, Maciu Nalumisa [middle], during the commissioning of the Savusavu Community Hall

Nalumisa adds that, as part of the government’s ongoing efforts in the housing sector, a total of $550,579 was allocated for the Savusavu Community Hall project.

This project will benefit 85 families within the Savusavu rental estate.



The new hall will serve as a venue for tenants to host functions, estate meetings, awareness programs, and various gatherings that will unite and benefit the community.

He also urged tenants to take responsibility for all PRB properties and use them appropriately.