Responsive social protection system needed: Prasad

9th Ministerial Roundtable on Social Protection at the IMF-World Bank Group Spring Meeting

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad, says there is a need to protect poor and vulnerable communities from the impacts of the permacrisis.

He says this can be achieved through properly designed and responsive social protection systems.

The Minister highlighted this while speaking at the 9th Ministerial Roundtable on Social Protection at the IMF-World Bank Group Spring Meetings last week.

He also acknowledged the World Bank for its partnership with Fiji in financing social protection programs and supporting Fiji’s efforts to develop a good adaptive social protection system.

This includes effective institutional arrangements, well-designed target identification systems, adequate financing and efficient delivery systems.

Professor Prasad further stressed the need to adopt technology for ease of application and facilitation of cash transfers.