Responsible project management for funded projects

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau has emphasised the importance of accountability and timely execution in government projects, particularly when foreign aid is involved.

He stressed that responsible project management is crucial when dealing with development funding.

Ro Filipe acknowledged that development partners like Japan, Australia and New Zealand operate under strict government, legal, and financial systems, and it is Fiji’s responsibility to meet those standards to maintain support.

“We must ensure our responsibilities are carried out in a timely and transparent manner, and they will provide development assistance accordingly, in accordance with their accountability and, of course, their legal, parliamentary, and financial requirements”

The Minister also noted that the Government of Japan had expressed concerns over delays in some infrastructure projects, including the Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge, but assures efforts have since been made to move these forward.

However, he acknowledged the work of development partners such as Japan, in assisting with major infrastructural project over the years, across all sectors.

