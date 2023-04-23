Resilient leadership hallmark of coalition government

[File Photo]

People can expect more developments in all sectors of the economy.

This is part of the coalition government’s tenacity to resolve the national development despite the state of our economy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says that the Coalition Government will always deliver and that the people of Fiji should anticipate positive changes, especially in the tourism sector.

Article continues after advertisement

“The scale and quality of the tourism interest were phenomenal, and we want to see that materialize.” From medical tourism, sports tourism, and community tourism. All sorts of tourism are going to happen in the next four years.”

The National Economic Summit was part of the Coalition Government’s nation-building, which was a success.