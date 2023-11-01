Residents disappointed over government-funded multipurpose court

The soil on the edge of the multipurpose court have started to erode, causing drain blockage.

The viability of the first-ever multipurpose court in Vanua Levu hangs in the balance, as there are claims of health and safety issues.

The Tuatua Youth Club in Labasa has expressed their disappointment, claiming that it is not up to standard as expected by the community.

Technical Advisor, Malakai Alofi says they understood that it would be fenced with a toilet and washroom facility but only a foundation has been built.

Malakai Alofi

Alofi claims there are visible health and safety issues on the multipurpose court.

“It is very close to the main road. Anyone could say or see that it has OHS issue, because it is involving volleyball. So, we thought that it was supposed to be built with the fence just for the safety of our youths.”

Alofi says it also poses a threat to the residents as the soil on the edge of the multipurpose court have started to erode, causing drain blockage.

The contractor, Advance Drafting and Construction Private Limited confirms that they have only built the foundation as the allocated budget of $170,000 is not sufficient to build the fence with a toilet and washroom facility.

All attempts to reach the Ministry of Youth and Sports have been futile, Minister Jese Saukuru was engaged in a meeting while the Divisonal Manager Northern, Walter Matalau was out of office today.