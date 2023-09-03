Religious leaders urged to lead environmental campaign

Faith-based organizations and religious leaders are being urged to raise awareness on environmental issues confronting the nation.

Pacific Recycling Foundation founder Amitesh Deo says these organizations and leaders need to do more to address issues like pollution, improper waste management, climate change as well as recycling in their religious gatherings.

He adds religious leaders are often the most respected and biggest influencers in their communities and their involvement in championing solutions for environmental sustainability, particularly recycling will be greatly appreciated.

The call comes after PRF completed a recent training for Hindu priest, Rishi Niwas of Shiv Krish Temple in Koronivia on various waste management aspects.