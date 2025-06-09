Relief supplies distributed to flood-affected families

Relief supplies were provided to flood-affected families at four evacuation centers in Ba and Lautoka yesterday.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Mosese Bulitavu, and emergency teams in the Western Division delivered the supplies bringing in much-needed support and reassurance to families taking shelter in evacuation centers.

Bulitavu and the teams visited Nasolo Village Hall and Nailaga Village Hall in Ba, and Lovu Sangam Primary School and Sun Black Apartment in Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

Families received essential non-food items to help meet their immediate needs as they begin recovering from the floods and prepare to return home.

Bulitavu thanked families for heeding official advisories and relocating to evacuation centres to ensure their safety.

He encouraged those affected to make use of the supplies provided as they work towards rebuilding their homes and livelihoods.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management also acknowledges the generous support of the Governments of Australia and New Zealand for assisting with the provision of NFIs, which will help affected families in the aftermath of the floods.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.