Regular meetings with FRCA are crucial: FHTA

[Source: FHTA]

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association is focused on further developing its collaboration with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

FHTA President Brian Kirsch says this includes regular discussions on the industry’s status, long-term plans, investments and development opportunities.

He says the following the recent meeting with the FRCS at the Intercontinental Gold Resort & Spa, the two institutions were able to have constructive dialogue on several issues regarding the tourism sector.

Article continues after advertisement

Kirsch also acknowledged the support of the FRCS towards the development of the tourism industry.