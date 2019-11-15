Registrar sets record straight on Biman Prasad

Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem has clarified that National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad has not been referred to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption for helping people.

This after Professor Prasad in a statement claimed that Saneem wants him investigated for donating money for Cyclone Winston relief.

Saneem while setting the record straight released the list of expenses the NFP and its leader Professor Prasad have made from the Party’s Relief and Welfare account.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds these were identified during the verification process of NFP’s audited report and financial accounts.

The Registrar also highlighted that there is evidence that Party President Pio Tikoduadua also received payments from the account.

Prasad was referred to FICAC on Friday in relation to the donations made by him to the NFP in 2016 and 2017 which exceeded the maximum amount allowed by law for any person in a year.

According to Saneem, based on the information provided by Prasad and the NFP, the total donation ascertained so far amounts to $28, 252.