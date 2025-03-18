Regional training targets violence against women

[Photo Credit: FWCC]

Efforts to combat gender-based violence in the Pacific have intensified with the launch of a two-week training program in the Cook Islands.

This program is led by the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre (FWCC) in partnership with Punanga Turuturu Itivaine, the Cook Islands Women’s Support Centre.

Facilitated by FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali, the training is designed to equip participants with the skills to identify different forms of violence against women and girls, understand its root causes, and address its impact on families and communities.

The program also focuses on prevention strategies and survivor-centered counseling, ensuring that support services are rooted in a rights-based approach.

FWCC has a long history of working in the Cook Islands, dating back to 1996 after the formation of the Pacific Women’s Network Against Violence Against Women in 1992.

At the time, FWCC and Punanga Tauturu (as it was then known) were the only organizations addressing gender-based violence in the Pacific. Today, the network spans more than ten countries.

Ali states the renewed request for training highlights the trust in FWCC’s expertise across the region.

The Centre has developed a comprehensive training module tailored for local and regional use, adapting to the evolving challenges in gender-based violence prevention.

The program is supported by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which has backed FWCC’s work for more than 30 years, reinforcing efforts to strengthen services and advocacy for women’s rights across the Pacific.

