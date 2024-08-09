Regional Foreign Affairs Ministers to meet

[File Photo]

Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Ministers will meet in their annual convening today in Suva.

They will consider key regional issues that will be discussed by Forum Leaders when they meet in Tonga at the end of the month.

Regional peace and security, progress on the 2050 Strategy, the Review of the Regional Architecture and considerations on the Forum’s partnership mechanism amongst others, will feature prominently on the Foreign Ministers agenda.

Article continues after advertisement

The Forum Foreign Ministers meeting will be chaired by the incumbent Forum Chair and Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown.

In attendance will be twelve ministerial representatives, three special envoys, and senior official representatives from across the 18 Forum Member countries.