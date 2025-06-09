Refurbishment works set to drive growth in Nausori

[file photo]

The Nausori Town Council is moving ahead with key refurbishment projects and new development plans.

Special Administrators Chair Adi Talei Rokotuibau says refurbishment works already underway with the aim to lift the image of the town and boosting business activity.

Rokotuibau says the recent facelift at Nausori Plaza is a clear example of how a single upgrade can garner wider economic benefits and investors confidence.

“Once you have refurbishment, that’s construction, that’s employment, and when it goes up, that’s operational,”

Rokotuibau says the Council has received additional proposals for upgrades within the town, and more improvements are expected in the coming months.

She adds that the council is planning to enhance spaces around the market area to increase sheltered vendor stalls, and reorganise car park to improve access for both shoppers and businesses.

Rokotabua adds that a site has also been identified for the prospected Nausori town hall.

She further highlights that these developments are part of its long-term plan to modernise Nausori, attract more investment and boost employment opportunities.

