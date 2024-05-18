Reforestation efforts underway on Gau Island

[Source: Ministry of Forestry, Fiji/ Facebook]

A team from the Ministry of Forestry’s Central Eastern Division is currently visiting Gau Island to address pending community programmes.

The team facilitated nursery training sessions for women’s groups in Yadua, Lovu, and Vadravadra villages this week.

These groups have shown interest in participating in the government’s ambitious “30 Million Trees in 15 Years” initiative, which aims to supply seedlings to applicants through the government’s Reforestation of Degraded Forests (RDF) Programme.

These groups will also apply for the Job for Nature programme by planting 1,500 fruit trees.

The team is also conducting survival assessments and beat-ups (a forestry term for replacing lost seedlings) to ensure the success of the reforestation efforts.