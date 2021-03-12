Redevelopment of Blackrock Camp to complete this year

Construction work on the redevelopment of the RFMF Blackrock Camp in Votualevu, Nadi is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

While briefing the Defence attaché from the Chinese Diplomatic Mission today, Captain Praneel Singh says work is on track with the project.

Captain Singh says the redesign of Blackrock Camp is at 70% and they are expecting the project to be handed over around October or November.

The project is estimated at around $40 million with the assistance of the Australian Government.

Fiji and Australia had formally signed a memorandum of understanding for the design of Blackrock Camp, which will serve as a regional hub for peacekeeping training.