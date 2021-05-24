Redesigning impacts the completion of Ratu Sukuna Park

The completion of the redevelopment work at Ratu Sukuna Park in the heart of the Capital City has been impacted to some extent due to redesigning issues.

The refurbished park will feature a multipurpose state-of-art podium and a modern café with rooftop open space overlooking the harbour.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Local Government, Shaheen Ali says they had to redesign the cafeteria and the podium.

“So work is progressing quite well. There have been a couple of design changes to the cafeteria and the podium to make it more conducive to the environment and the type of atmosphere we are trying to create. So that has affected our timeframe a little bit but Suva City Council is working on a completion date.”

Ali assures that all the approvals were sought before the project commenced.

The park, once complete, will have WIFI connectivity and CCTV surveillance, making the park safer for visitors.

Groundwork on the redevelopment was launched in November 2020, while the actual work started in September last year.

The project is expected to cost $1.5 million.