Reddy calls for national movement to combat litter

Combating litter and protecting our environment is everyone’s business and therefore, there should be a national movement to keep our country clean.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development, Waterways and Environment Dr. Mahendra Reddy while officiating at the litter Act 2008 Litter Prevention Officer (LPO) Enforcement Training at Fiji Surf warehouse in Nadi yesterday.

Dr. Reddy reiterated littering is a national concern and to combat this, engagements from communities and individuals is vital.

He further reiterated a call for a national movement engaging every individual from communities, villagers, towns, and cities to combat litter.

The issue the Minister says of keeping Fiji clean is a responsibility for every citizen of this country and the solution to this lies amongst us as we are causing these problems.

A total of thirteen litter prevention officers attended a one-day training.

Dr. Reddy informed the participants that littering cannot be localized.

Litter in one place can have an impact on a very wide range of geographical space, health, environment quality and this can also affects our waterways.

The Litter Act 2008 is administered by the Department of Environment but can be enforced by a number of authorized litter prevention officers, which includes police officers, Land Transport Officers, Public health officers, and other Public Officers.