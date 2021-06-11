Red to green zone movement is complex: Ali

The Ministry of Transport has developed protocols to facilitate the travel between Viti Levu and maritime islands.

Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali says the protocols need to be activated before preparations are finalized.

Ali says the red to green zone movement is complex and requirements increase as they will have to think about quarantine.

“For maritime islands, we have to consider quarantining in the place where people are wanting to go. If they are leaving from Suva then we will have to think of a quarantine facility here rather in the island where there is less supervision from the Ministry of Health and resources.”

Ali says it’s a matter of getting the stakeholders together to ensure all the arrangements are on the ground.

He adds they also need to ensure that people that are moving are registered and Fijians who need to relocate.

The Permanent Secretary has reiterated that the move is for permanent relocation only.