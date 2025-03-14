Recruits encouraged to uphold integrity

Fiji Corrections Service recruits graduation ceremony

Sixty-four recruits from the Fiji Corrections Service have graduated after completing 14 weeks of Basic Recruit Training at the Corrections Academy in Naboro today.

Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa has reminded new officers of their duty to serve with professionalism, integrity, and discipline as they officially graduated.

He says professionalism must be at the core of their duties, especially in their conduct, interactions, and use of social media.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that discipline is essential in maintaining the dignity and reputation of the service.

He urges officers to manage familiarity with inmates carefully, stressing that professional boundaries must always be maintained to ensure safety and uphold the integrity of the corrections system.

“Familiarity breeds contentment. It is a fundamental principle for your success. Maintaining professional boundaries in your interactions with inmates is essential for your safety and for upholding the integrity of our service.”

The Commissioner stresses that the FCS’s priority must always come first, with officers remaining loyal to the Commissioner and dedicated to their duties.

Dr. Nakarawa also reminded the new graduates that their role goes beyond enforcing rules to shaping lives and contributing to rehabilitation.

He says the long-term goal of transforming the FCS Training Academy into a regional correctional training facility, with this graduation being an important step in that direction.

The pass-out parade marks a historic milestone, with four recruits from His Majesty’s Prison in Tonga graduating alongside their 60 Fijian counterparts.

He also highlights the importance of regional collaboration, citing recent engagements with New Zealand and Indonesia as key to advancing modern correctional challenges.

Dr Nakarawa adds that this parade signifies the ongoing transformation of the Fiji Corrections Service and its commitment to regional training, professional development, and enhanced correctional practices.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.