News

Recommendations made to review water tariff

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 22, 2023 7:53 am

The Water, Wastewater and Water Management Thematic Group has made recommendations to fully corporatize Water Authority, review water tariff and existing legislation as a way forward.

Group Chair, Dr Salesh Kumar highlighted this while presenting the findings from their discussion at the 2023 National Economic Summit.

The current tariff rate charged to domestic and commercial customers is 15 cents per 1000 mega litres and this is the cheapest in the Pacific region.

Article continues after advertisement

“The team suggested that probably it’s time to review water tariff, review of existing legislation and policies. The team says that it’s time to fully corporatize Water Authority of Fiji , there are reasons for example there are stakeholders, there are donor agencies who want to fund or who want to work with Water Authority but they have that incomplete transition so access to finance is difficult.”

According to a paper prepared by the Water Authority, the extremely low tariff means that, for the last six years, WAF has only been able to meet 50 percent of its operational costs.

It says this impacts the WAF’s ability to be a commercial statutory body, and necessitates relying heavily on government funding both for operational and capital expenditures.


[Source: Westernport water]

It says the irony of the current tariff is that the more water the WAF supplies, the more loss it makes because cost of supply is higher than sale price.

In addition to the low tariff cost, WAF also provides free water to households with an annual household income of less than $30,000 for up to 92,500 litres of water per year through the Free Water Allowance scheme.

As of December 2022, 151,470 people benefitted from the scheme.

It says there is an urgent need to review the WAF financial model to ensure the national utility is financially viable and thus able to provide water and sanitation services to all Fijians.

Recommendations made to review water tariff

Eid reinforces unity: Prasad

Quality of education a concern

Compensating workers focus of government: Prasad

Training opportunities needed to boost businesses

Summit releases 14 resolutions

Calls made for minimum wage review

Electricity and water disruptions a major worry

Fiji falling behind in energy sector

75 percent of people living in poverty are i-Taukei: Koroi

AG assures juveniles of better days ahead

Irish government staff advised to remove TikTok

Tennis players set for West Pacific Regional Qualifiers

Broncos survive late scare to down Eels in Darwin

Chiefs sink Drua in wet conditions

Eid to be celebrated tomorrow

Nawai in, Baselala out for Chiefs clash

More African countries set to approve malaria shot; 20 mln doses ready in 2023

Fans anguished over K-pop star's death in suspected suicide

More Drua players impress Raiwalui

Evil Dead Rise,' a horror sequel about motherly love gone awry

Pearls set for Malawi

Labasa unbeaten in DFWSL

Ukraine trains 40,000 storm brigade troops for counter-offensive

Film 'Peter Pan & Wendy' reimagines familiar tale

Bus drivers told to act

“Bulumakau Bank Initiative” signed

Chile plans to nationalize its vast lithium industry

'Rust' filming to restart 18 months after Alec Baldwin shooting

Cannabis companies look to '4/20' to light up sales

How to reduce health burden discussed

Audio-visual industry has "golden touch" effect: Kamikamica

Patel appointed FBC CEO

Singh to officiate at FIFA U20 World Cup

Star Wars Andor filming in Dorset quarry cancelled

Walesi review amongst recommendations

Stakeholders discuss way forward

Education Ministry concerned over bus misconduct

Vakatatabu project launched

Man Utd's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag

Bula to debut for West Tigers

Ko takes positives from Chevron Championship opening round

Former opposition MP’s case discontinued

Thematic working group makes suggestions

Alphabet to combine AI research units Google Brain

Inclusive reading skills promoted

Hybrid solar eclipse draws thousands to remote Australian town

Improvement needed to protect Fijian workers

$102m provided to MSMEs in grants

Frank Ocean pulls out of Coachella's second weekend

Two more suspects arrested in Alabama 'Sweet 16' shooting

Naisarani returns to Western Force

Buzzfeed News to close as media firm cuts jobs

Uganda's president sends anti-LGBTQ bill back to parliament for 'strengthening'

Canada offering more than C$13 billion for VW battery plant

Nani starrer Dasara locks its OTT release; Netflix announces premiere on April 27

Paul O'Grady: Stars, fans and dogs turn out to say farewell at funeral

Taliban recognition not a focus of Afghanistan meeting, says UN

Parts of China trip

Alec Baldwin: Criminal charges dropped over shooting, say lawyers

Russia expands war recruitment drive

Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma starrer Dahaad to premiere on Prime Video on May 12

Chiefs can punish Drua anytime: Byrne

15.8% of Fiji’s population are diabetic – Dr. McCaig

Scherzer faces 10-game suspension for foreign substance

Naimasi hopes for the best

Roma score twice in extra time to book Europa semi-final spot

Juventus draw with Sporting to book Europa semi-final spot

Soccer–Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa League semis

Pope Francis receives signed shirt from Man United's Martinez

Leverkusen crush hosts Union 4-1 to book Europa League last-four spot

Government will decide VAT rate: Professor Prasad

Taiwan's Chien grabs early lead at Chevron Championship

Tikoduadua condemns students rogue behaviour on public transport

FNPF considers offshore investment

Nothing fancy for Suva

Narube advocates for expenditure switching not reduction

Caravan to boost operation of Fiji Police Force

Violence against children can be eliminated

Almost 80 die in Ramadan crush at Sanaa school

Tiger Woods has 'successful' ankle surgery

Chaudhry explains non-attendance

Women top mobile money users

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to make shock return to Warriors next season

India's population to overtake China, with 2.9 mln more people by mid-2023, UN estimates

Chris Evans says he too has been ghosted

Former long distance champ Naidau in Fijiana training squad

Uprising to host doubleheader

Heleina Young to debut for Reds

K-pop singer Moonbin, member of boy band Astro, dies aged 25

Health care delivery in serious trouble: Dr McCaig

Positive solutions being looked at: DPM

Sabalenka says win over Krejcikova a confidence boost for French Open

China COVID protesters released after four months' detention: sources

Williams, Mewis hoping to play their way into US World Cup squad

Fiji’s borrowing opportunities shadowed by debt

Fiji facing triple threat: Naidu

Women top mobile money users

Healthcare for children critical: Dr Fong

Musk says Tesla will put sales growth ahead of profit

'Evil Dead Rise,' a horror sequel about motherly love gone awry

At least 78 people killed in aid stampede in Yemeni capital

Netflix to bring down the curtain on its DVD-by-mail service

US Supreme Court extends block on abortion pill curbs until Friday

Fijiana 7s target Olympics

VAT increase recommended

Zone win inspires RSMS

Accountability the way to redemption

Chaudhry explains non-attendance

Radiology Across Borders symposium critical

Schools' rugby league semi-finals in Nausori

Tourism praises opening of Japan route

Global uncertainties pose risks to Fiji

Woods undergoes ankle fusion surgery

Ex-prosecutor in Trump probe ordered to testify before US Congress panel

Harry Styles, Kate Bush among nominees for Ivor songwriting awards

Economic Summit new way forward: Prasad

Over 22,000 people leave Fiji

Kamikamica applauds 14 FEE graduates

Former SG’s case adjourned

Irrfan Khan starrer The Song Of Scorpions to release as his last film on April 28

Seagate to pay $300 million penalty for shipping Huawei 7 million hard drives

India's heatwaves putting economy, development goals at risk: study

‘The Mandalorian’ finale hits the reset button

Meta lays off tech teams, battering employee morale

We will still make submission: Seruiratu

Supply network to be discussed during summit

Judge allows congressional subpoena of ex-prosecutor in Trump probe

Full recovery in tourism expected

Megan Thee Stallion addresses being shot by Lanez for the ‘final time’ in new essay

Siddharth Malhotra picks Indian Police Force over Rowdy Rathore 2

Two Alabama teens charged with murder in 'Sweet 16' party shooting

We need to ease the burden: PM

Health issues fail to deter PM

i-Taukei issues placement on NES concerns SODELPA

FF and FLP missing from NES

Protester breaks silence on China's crackdown on COVID demonstrators

Back to the drawing board for MGM

Angry crowd heckles France's Macron over pensions legislation

Inter see off Benfica to set up Milan semi-final derby

Key discussions to transform economy

Manchester City reach Champions League semis

WAF’s long term vision to be discussed

42 communities earmarked for relocation

Silktails to hold memorial for Gukisuva

Salman Khan in talks with Karan Johar for upcoming film

Violence against women in Fiji rated the highest

Rodrygo double eases Real Madrid into semi-finals

Devin Booker, Suns even series with Clippers

No role in DPP suspension: Sayed-Khaiyum

Tottenham and Brighton fined by FA

FDB to develop loan packages for the vulnerable

Man United boost as Rashford, Shaw travel to Sevilla

Land care vital for climate change and natural resources: Rayalu

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Tina Thadani call it quits: Reports

FHTA welcomes Vanua Levu tourism project

China ready to assist Fiji Parliament

UK regulator probes Amazon's planned purchase of iRobot

China orders probe after fire kills 21 in Beijing hospital

5,000 human trafficking victims in five years: Survey

Drua set to take on Chiefs

Communities play a vital role in protection of borders

Pillay set for historic debut

Summit to set future foundation

World Bank report must be rejected: Chaudhry

Judge seals Baldwin settlement terms in fatal shooting

NZ focuses on strengthening relationships

Yeoh set to return as Emperor Philippa Georgiou in new ‘Star Trek’

Fresh line-up for chiefs against Drua

Apple opens first store in India

Chinese tourists are back, but numbers still far from pre-COVID levels

Russia's men's basketball team banned from Olympic pre-qualification

Aaron Carter’s cause of death

Canada's CBC says Twitter 'not serious' after '69% government-funded media' label

Yoon opens door for possible military aid to Ukraine

Leaked US assessment says China readying supersonic spy drone unit - Washington Post

Google wins appeal of $20 mln US patent verdict over Chrome technology

Covid-19 lockdown together

UK regulator reprimands police for secretly recording calls

NZ to fight climate battle with Pacific whanau

New partnership between NZ and USP

Former AG back at CID

FBOA urges commuters to behave

Six communities relocated so far: Kamikamica

Drua reveals Culture round jersey

VAT gap analysis exercise to establish cost of tax evasion: FRCS

New York state confirms new chief judge, installing liberal nominee

Tough weekend for Suva

Justin Theroux proposes an ‘open bromance’

Microsoft developing its own AI chip

Other areas a possibility for FDB

All Black George Bower ruled out for season, to miss Rugby World Cup

Bubbly Gukisuva laid to rest

At least one dead, 5 injured in Manhattan parking structure collapse

Tuwai targets third Olympic gold

Kansas City homeowner charged in shooting of Black teen released on bond

Police refute claims made in local newspaper

Mischa Barton joins ‘Neighbours’ reboot

Visitor arrivals drop post pandemic

Netflix reports mixed earnings