Rayalu encourages strategic thinking

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Vatimi Rayalu is encouraging staff serving in the Cakaudrove province to be strategic thinkers in order for the agricultural sector to grow.

Beginning his four days tour in the Northern Division, Rayalu met with ministry staff at the Savusavu Office who gave a brief on the operations carried out in the province.

Rayalu emphasizes to the staff to work closely with farmers and cluster groups in ensuring that proper services are provided in order to elevate their farming status.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The minister states that strategic thinking in this context could involve planning for long-term sustainability, and making decisions that align with broader objectives for development.

Rayalu adds that addressing staffing issues is crucial, especially in a province where agriculture plays a significant role in the local economy.

He highlights that there is a need to refocus on crops like rice, cocoa, vanilla and strengthen copra farming.



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Rayalu says that we need to support our staff on the ground as it is essential for optimizing agricultural productivity.

Currently, 16 officers look after farmers in 139 villages and 478 settlements in the Cakaudrove Province.

After his meeting with staff, Rayalu visited the Agricultural Marketing Authority office, Kokomana Chocolate Facility, Greengold Kava and Fiji Coconut Millers to see the progress of works carried out.